Woman admits to stabbing sister to death

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A woman was arrested after she told police that she stabbed and killed her sister Wednesday night.

Police were originally dispatched to an apartment in the 4600 block of Harford Road for a reported cutting, but when they got there they found 46-year-old Dumphna Ava Powell on the floor suffering from stab wounds.

Medics soon got to the apartment and declared Powell dead.

Powell's sister, 44-year-old Tiffany Alston, was also in the apartment when officials arrived. Police say she told them that she stabbed her sister.

Alston was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.