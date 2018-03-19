Violent weekend ends with three more shot, one dead

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A violent Sunday in Baltimore is capped off by two separate incidents, leaving three people shot, and one dead.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N. Longwood Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, police located a 28-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Moments later a second victim walked into an area hospital. There, units found another 28-year old male, that had been shot.

Less than three hours later, Central District officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, for a shooting.

Responding units located a man shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene.

These latest incidents, come on the heals of three additional Sunday shootings, two of which occurred in the 4 o'clock hour in the 3400 block of Bel Air Road and 1300 block of N Milton Avenue respectively.

Officials say the third happened in the afternoon in the 300 block of S. Franklintown.

All remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.