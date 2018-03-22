Video released in shooting of store clerk

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - An old piece of crime tape fluttering in the unseasonably cool breeze marks the spot.

Jamily's Market in southwest Baltimore at the corner of South Calhoun and McHenry Avenue is still closed after a shooting that was equally as cold.

"I mean we pretty much know what happened, ya know and now it is just a matter of identifying who the bad guy is," said Baltimore Police Chief T. J. Smith.

Police know what happened because it is all caught on the store's security cameras.

You can watch as the suspect, dressed head to toe in camo gear, grab a shotgun out of his pickup truck and enter the business.

Once inside the man immediately shot through the plexiglass divider striking the 34-year-old cashier.

A security feature in the store locks the doors but it didn't stop the shooter, in the video you can see he shoots the door before kicking out the panel and escaping.

But it is the way he then nonchalantly tosses his rifle in the bed of his truck and drives off that leads police to believe he knew exactly what he was doing.

Fortunately for detectives, the video is clear enough so that someone just may know who he is.

"With all the identifiers with this guy, there is no doubt that camo he is wearing, he has worn before, that truck he is driving, that's his truck. I mean he just through that shotgun back there like he just left a hunting trip and got in and left. So he is likely familiar with the area, he is likely familiar with what he had going on."

Now the victim who was shot is still in critical condition.

If you recognize this shooter, call crime stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.