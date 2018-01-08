Unknown gunman shoots and kills 21-year-old in South Baltimore

WMAR Staff
4:19 PM, Jan 8, 2018
BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting on the 2600 block of W. Patapsco Ave.

According to officers, they saw a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso as medics were on the scene aiding him.

Detectives took control of the investigation and say witnesses told them that an unknown gunman approached the man and began shooting at him.

Police say the man was later transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

 

