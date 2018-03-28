Two shootings reported within an hour in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police were busy Tuesday night after there were two reported shootings less than an hour apart.

Police were driving in the area of the 600 block Laurens Street around 9:43 p.m. when an 18-year-old flagged them down and said he was shot in the back and leg. They later learned the man was shot in the 1200 block of Winchester Avenue and ran to Laurens street.

Police were then dispatched to the 400 block of North Rose Street around 10:37 p.m. for another shooting. When they got to the scene they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police have not released the conditions on both of the men shot.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.