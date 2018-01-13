Two shootings reported Friday night, one deadly

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place less than an hour apart Friday night.

The first shooting happened at 9:52 p.m. in the 2000 block of Longwood Street. When officers got to the scene they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The man was taken to the hospital and they have not released his condition.

A second shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. in the 2900 block of Mosher Street. Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, he later died in the hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.