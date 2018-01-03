Two repeat offenders arrested on gun charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrested two repeat offenders for the possession of loaded guns.

Officials say after conducting an investigation Tuesday evening on the 3600 block of Lucille Avenue, their findings linked them to 28-year-old Anton Grier and 33-year-old Brandon Wilson.

Officers seized both of the loaded guns as a part of the investigation.

Grier and Wilson were both charged with handgun violations.