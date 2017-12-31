Two men walk into area hospitals with wounds from separate shootings

BALTIMORE, Md. -

Baltimore Police say area hospitals had two men arrive with gunshot wounds from separate incidents Saturday evening.

At 8 p.m., officers were called for a 28-year-old man who had been shot and showed up at an area hospital. Investigators believe he was in the 4200 block of Wabash Ave in the northwest part of the city;

A half hour later, officers were called to another hospital for a 34-year-old man who had arrived with gunshot wounds; he told police he was shot in the 600 block of N Glover St in East Baltimore.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup