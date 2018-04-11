Two men arrested with two loaded guns

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - During an investigation, officers arrested and charged two Baltimore residents with handgun violations after finding and seizing two guns from them.

On Monday, the Eastern District Action Team officers was conducting an investigation in the 1900 block of East Collington Avenue, when they came upon 19-year-old Marcus Alston of the 2700 block of Matthew Street and 27-year-old Devin Smallwood of the 2000 block of Guilford Court.

After seizing the two loaded guns, both men were transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where they were charged.