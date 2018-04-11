Two hospitalized after being shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two people are hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night.

At 8:20 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to the 1400 block of E. Preston Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival they located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 30-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they're listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.