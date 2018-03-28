Two Baltimore men arrested for guns, ammo and drugs

BALTIMORE, Md. -

Two Baltimore men were arrested after police found guns, ammunition, money and several drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, police executed a Search and Seizure Warrant at 11 W 20th St.

54-year-old Herbert Eaton and 53-year-old Michael Smith were both prohibited from possessing firearms; there were taken to Central Booking.

Police noted the property recovered at the north Baltimore home:

.32 caliber Iver Johnson revolver

9mm High Point serial # P003271 w / magazine

.380 caliber Davis Industries w / magazine containing 5 rounds of live ammunition

Several boxes of ammunition

$2934.00 US Currency bill form

27.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine

372 gelatin capsules of suspected heroin

377 Xanax bars

296 Trazodone tablets

35 Alprazolam pills

8 black jugs with suspected crack cocaine

3 sub Oxone strips

2 bottles of suspected methadone

2 digital scales