Two Baltimore men arrested for guns, ammo and drugs

Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police Dept.
Two Baltimore men were arrested after police found guns, ammunition, money and several drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, police executed a Search and Seizure Warrant at 11 W 20th St.
54-year-old Herbert Eaton and 53-year-old Michael Smith were both prohibited from possessing firearms; there were taken to Central Booking.
Police noted the property recovered at the north Baltimore home:
.32 caliber Iver Johnson revolver
9mm High Point serial # P003271 w / magazine
.380 caliber Davis Industries w / magazine containing 5 rounds of live ammunition
Several boxes of ammunition
$2934.00 US Currency bill form
27.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine
372 gelatin capsules of suspected heroin
377 Xanax bars
296 Trazodone tablets
35 Alprazolam pills
8 black jugs with suspected crack cocaine
3 sub Oxone strips
2 bottles of suspected methadone
2 digital scales