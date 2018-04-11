Suspect wanted for assaulting MTA bus operator

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) is searching for the identify of a man who aggressively assaulted a MDOT employee.

On April 4, the suspect boarded a MTA bus in the 1100 block of Bentalou Street and proceeded to violently attack the bus operator. After exiting the bus, he fired several shots from a handgun.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. However, anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police at (410) 454-7720.