Suspect wanted for assaulting MTA bus operator

WMAR Staff
3:15 PM, Apr 11, 2018

Photos of the suspect that MDOT MTA is searching for. 

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) is searching for the identify of a man who aggressively assaulted a MDOT employee.

On April 4, the suspect boarded a MTA bus in the 1100 block of Bentalou Street and proceeded to violently attack the bus operator. After exiting the bus, he fired several shots from a handgun.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. However, anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police at (410) 454-7720.

