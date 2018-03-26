Suspect convicted and sentenced for June 2016 murder

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Dashonn Gipson has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Tiffany Lowery.

In addition to the above sentence, Gipson has also been convicted and sentenced to 20 years for the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and sentenced to 5 years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

During their investigation, not only did Baltimore detectives locate a surveillance camera from a corner store that showed Gipson pointing a handgun in Lowery’s direction, but they also discovered that the he tossed a soda can. Officers located the can, tested it and it came back with Gipson’s fingerprints. Witnesses also identified Gipson and placed him at the scene.

“Tiffany Lowery is no longer here because of this perpetrator's blatant disregard for human life,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “Clearly, he should not live freely in our community after such a reckless act, and I am pleased we were able to secure these convictions and sentences so that he will never have the opportunity to take another life in our city again.”