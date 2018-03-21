South Calhoun St. shooting left a man in critical condition

WMAR Staff
12:15 PM, Mar 21, 2018

Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives are investigation a shooting that took place on South Calhoun Street.

On Tuesday, at around 10:55 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 300 block of South Calhoun Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from an upper body gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he's in critical condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

