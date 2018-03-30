Six MS-13 gang members indicted for murder, racketeering

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - On Thursday, six MS-13 members were indicted on charges connecting to their gang activities.

The six gang members, whose ages range from 19 to 22 are charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and other related charges.

The following Annapolis men have been charged in the nine-count indictment:

Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, aka “Sicopata”, age 19 Marlon Cruz-Flores, aka “Little S”, age 22 Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 20 Manuel Martinez-Aguilar, aka “El Lunatic” and “Zomb”, age 19 Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, a/k/a “Picaro”, “El Pastor”, and “Gasper”, age 20 David Diaz-Alvarado, age 20

MS-13 is one of the largest street gangs in the United States and is composed of mostly immigrants or descendants from El Salvador. Members are required to commit acts of violence to maintain membership.

According to the indictment, Reyes-Canales, Cruz-Flores, Gomez-Jimenez, and Martinez-Aguilar participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. The indictment also says that the members conspired to murder a rival gang member. The man was murdered in Annapolis so some of the men could gain entrance to MS-13.

A couple months later some of the members also tried to kill two more people in Annapolis by shooting and stabbing them.

All six of the men are currently detained on other related federal or state criminal charges.