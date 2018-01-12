Report: Using plainclothes officers helped reduced violence in "hot spots" in Baltimore

A new study this morning shows Baltimore's most effective police strategy for combating gun violence was using plainclothes officers.

This study released by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research showed sending these detectives to "hot spots" focused on violent neighborhoods and people with a history of gun offenses.

They looked at data between 2003 and 2017.

The report says the Violent Crime Impact Section lead to a roughly 13% reduction in murders and nearly 20% in shootings in these areas between 2007 and 2012.

Researchers found that the Ceasefire program in Baltimore was not associated with a change in the number of homicides or shootings in these neighborhoods.

The report also shows the Safe Streets program led to a roughly 13% reduction in nonfatal shootings.

The VCIS was disbanded after many complaints of abuse and expensive lawsuits in Baltimore.