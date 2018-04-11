Repeat offender arrested with loaded gun in Southern District

10:07 AM, Apr 11, 2018
1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District Action Team pursued a suspect they observed displaying behaviors of an armed person in the 2400 black of Alaska Street, Monday. 

As the officers approached, the suspect took off, attempting to discard a handgun. 

Police arrested Markquise Bynum, of the 2400 black of Dorton Court, following a brief foot chase. Officers seized a loaded handgun from the 34 year old as well. He was transported to central booking where he has been charged with handgun violations. 

