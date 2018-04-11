Repeat offender arrested with loaded gun and drugs
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - On Friday, April 6, Donald Battle Jr., 27, of the 1500 block of 36th Street, was arrested on charges of handgun and controlled dangerous substance violations.
Baltimore Police Northern District Action Team officers conducted an investigation in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they seized a loaded gun and drugs from Battle. Battle was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility following arrest.