Repeat offender arrested with gun, drugs, cash

WMAR Staff
12:28 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Drugs found on Michael Blackstone (Baltimore Police)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man who has been arrested multiple times for handgun violations was caught with a gun, drugs, and cash on Monday. 

40-year-old Michael Blackstone was arrested after running into officers in the 200 block of N. Luzerne Avenue. Officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 75 ziplock baggies of suspected marijuana, $1,220 in cash in his possession. 

Blackstone has been charged with an array of handgun and narcotics violations. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top