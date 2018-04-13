Repeat offender arrested in Southern District

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Baltimore Police Department Southern District Action Team arrested a repeat offender on handgun and controlled dangerous substance violations Thursday afternoon.

While conducting an investigation in the 800 block of Carroll Street at 1:30 p.m. officers observed what they believed to be controlled dangerous substance activity. As police personnel approached, the suspect fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Willie Goldman, 32, of the unit block of Garnett Avenue, was apprehended. Officers seized a handgun and suspected cocaine and heroin in the arrest. Goldman was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.