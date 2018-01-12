Repeat offender arrested, charged with gun and drugs

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Detectives conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of a repeat offender who was found with a loaded gun and drugs.

The Eastern District Action Team officers investigated the 3300 block of Elmora Avenue on Wednesday. During their search officers were able to seize the loaded gun and drugs from 28-year-old Shaune Berry.

Police say Berry has been prohibited from possessing a firearm and has been charged with gun and drug violations.