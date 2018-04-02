Public assistance needed in solving murder

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police need your help solving the murder of a cab driver and United States Marine Veteran.

On March 28 at 10:15 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to the 1700 block of N. Payson Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Derrick Jefferson died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

If your tip leads to an arrest and charges filed in the case, you may be eligible for a cash reward.