Private security begins in Federal Hill on Opening Day

BALTIMORE -

The health of a city can be measured by many indicators but today, there is one, dressed in a light blue shirt with a patch on his arm, that is a very visible treatment to what has been an aggressive illness.

Today is the first day private, unarmed security guards are roaming the iconic neighborhood of Federal Hill providing an extra layer of security.

Federal Hill is the third such neighborhood to employ this tactic in the wake of a 3-year crime surge.

"It makes them feel, we are trying to change the perception,” said Board President of Federal Hill Main Street Craig Stoner, “I think they all agree something has to change. Time will tell, we've seen it happen and it is working out in fells point and other places so, the numbers are showing better. I am sure we will find out as things go and the summer comes and more people come out to the restaurant and bars so, we are hoping it does."

Hope is a powerful word on Opening Day; it rings of boundless promise.

A new season, at least nine innings of first place and a sense of civic pride colored by the sea of orange.

From a bustling Eutaw Street to a park bench with sweeping views, some can feel maybe there is hope for a new beginning.

"When I woke up this morning, I kind of felt it," said Claudette Reed as she sat on a park bench in Federal Hill.

Reed hopes she is seeing a city that may have turned a corner.

In just a few days, the first quarter of 2018 will be done and this city can boast a drop of nearly 30 percent in murders, 23 percent in shootings and 18 percent in robberies.

If the trend holds that would put Baltimore at 2013 type numbers.

Not great, but a whole lot better.

A better Claudette can see and feel from atop Federal Hill.

"Ya know sometimes you think about getting a new outlet on life and think about doing something different. So hopefully, the people out here that are committing the crimes, hopefully they'll have a change of heart and maybe want to do something different for a change."

A hope from the diamond to a hill and over an entire city that after the past three years, could use that change.