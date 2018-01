Police: Man shot in head while warming up car, car stolen

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are looking for a car after a suspect shot the owner in the head for it.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was warming up his car in the 6100 block of Macbeth just before midnight on Friday.

While he was warming up his car, police say an unknown suspect approached him, and there was a fight. The fight ended when the suspect shot him in the head and stole his car.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Saturday. His name has not been released at this time.

Police are now looking for the victim's 2004 white Acura TL with a Maryland tag of 9CZ3843.

If you have any information on this incident detectives can be contacted at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.