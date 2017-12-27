Police searching for suspects involved in death of Morgan State student

BALTIMORE, MD. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police released surveillance footage of the suspects involved in the murder of Morgan State student Jonathan Tobash.

Detectives need your help to identify the murder suspects in this video. Text tips to 443-902-4824 or call 410-396-2100. https://t.co/S3Pqf1LBAO https://t.co/W1f3QZG5Ay pic.twitter.com/Tw4kw8TcO5 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 27, 2017

Tobash was shot and killed in a convenient store on Pelham Avenue. Investigators believe two suspects entered the store and attempted to rob the 19-year-old and shot him moments later.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this video is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.