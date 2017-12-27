Police searching for suspects involved in death of Morgan State student

WMAR Staff
5:48 PM, Dec 27, 2017
6:45 PM, Dec 27, 2017

Baltimore Police release surveillance footage of the suspects involved in the murder of a Morgan State student.

Jonathan Tobash,( ABC2 News)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, MD. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police released surveillance footage of the suspects involved in the murder of Morgan State student Jonathan Tobash.

RELATED: Family of murdered Morgan State University student speak out

Tobash was shot and killed in a convenient store on Pelham Avenue. Investigators believe two suspects entered the store and attempted to rob the 19-year-old and shot him moments later.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this video is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top