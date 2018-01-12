Police: Masked man shoots at crowd in Baltimore, 2 injured

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a shooting where they say a masked man shot into a crowd of people.

According to police, two men were talking to a group of people in the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue around 9:00 Thursday night when three masked men walked into the block. One of the men had a shotgun and started shooting at the crowd.

When police got to the scene shortly after, there were no victims. They later were dispatched to Sinclair Lane at Erdman Avenue for a car crash. Officers found that one of the people in the car had been shot in the head in the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue. Medics took the man to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Later police heard reports of a 27-year-old man walking into an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back. Police learned he was also shot on Lorelly Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.