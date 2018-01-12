POLICE: Man shot at intersection of Greenmount Ave and 29th Street

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting at the intersection of Greenmount Ave and 29th Street Thursday evening.

Officer say at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They say medics were called to the scene immediately after and transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.