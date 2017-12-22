Police looking for suspect in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are looking for the person who shot a 37-year-old man in Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Calhoun Street around 11:00 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released his condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.