Police looking for suspect caught on camera in Baltimore home burglary

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are looking for a man they believe burglarized a Baltimore house.

Police say the burglary happened on Tuesday night in the 5500 block of Normandy Place. In the video, you can see a person ringing the front doorbell.

Police say when nobody answered it appeared the man went to the back of a home and walked into the house.

Police say the suspect took valuables from the home and then ran away in an unknown direction.

It is possible that the suspect responsible for this burglary is responsible for others in the area. If you recognize the person in this video, please contact detectives at the Northern District at 410-367-3105.