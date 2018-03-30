Police looking for South Baltimore business bandit

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are looking for a serial burglar that has broken into five South Baltimore businesses.

Four of the burglaries happened to businesses in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard on March 22, February 27, February 17, and February 2.

The last incident happened on March 25 at a business in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect shown in these photos is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.