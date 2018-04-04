BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Police are 1,000 percent sure there was a shooting at Morgan View Apartments Monday evening. But they don't know who was involved.

"So at this stage, we don’t have any victims per se but we know that more than one person was involved in shooting back and forth at one another in a hallway area. The entire event lasted for a few seconds and believed suspects fled from the building"

The action taking place on the fourth floor, that's where surveillance cameras recorded three people who police believed played a role in the shooting.

"They could possibly be suspects, they could possibly be victims, we don’t know. We know that it appeared that some people were shooting at each other so I don’t want to make any guesses as to who was doing what because I don’t know that level of detail."

What they're trying to do is find out who they are. And they want the public to pay close attention to what they're wearing.

"I don’t walk around seeing people wearing adidas sweatshirt looking like that. I don’t walk around seeing people wearing helly hansen jackets on like that so I think those things should be clear enough identifiers of who these people actually are to get these tips coming in."

The Morgan View Apartments are for upperclassmen. They're off-campus and surrounded by a gate, but neighbor Darryl Jackson says that doesn't seem to keep non-residents out.

"You have to have a pass to even get in there and even around the front, if you’re driving through you have to have a pass to go in but like I see them climbing over the fence and they can’t be students if they’re climbing over the fence," said Jackson.

Security will now be increased. The University sent a letter to students letting them know that over the next seven days there will be security personnel in every building at Morgan View.