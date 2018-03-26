BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A police lieutenant has been convicted of committing a felony.

On Monday, Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that a jury found Steven Bagshaw guilty of theft over $1,000 and less than $10,000 and misconduct in office.

According to investigators, on at least 20 occasions between April 6, 2017 and May 13, 2017 Bagshaw received compensation he was not entitled to after submitting payroll slips for hours he did not work.

In late March of 2017, the Baltimore Police Department's Internal Affairs Division received an anonymous complaint on Bagshaw, alleging he was never at work as scheduled.

At the time, Bagshaw was commander of the Baltimore Police Department's "Casino Mini District".

Knowing Bagshaw commuted to work from across Maryland's Bay Bridge, Internal Affairs utilized visual surveillance, GPS tracking devices and license plate readers to determine how much time was spent within Baltimore city limits.

An examination of submitted regular and overtime pay records over the 20 day period, showed discrepancies between what hours were claimed opposed to hours actually worked. The total difference resulted in an overpayment of $8,859.23, which Bagshaw approved and signed for, attesting to their accuracy. The funds were a combination of tax-payer dollars and an overtime reimbursement fund payed to the city by Horseshoe Casino.

The theft conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Penalties for misconduct in office is at the discretion of the court due to being considered a "common law crime".

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9, 2018.