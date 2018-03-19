Police investigating two separate shootings reported in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating two separate shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported gunfire that was heard in the area at 4:20 p.m. on the 3400 block of Bel Air Road. They say after searching the scene for any victims, suspects, and witnesses, they were immediately informed that a 47-year-old woman was found shot in the groin in East Baltimore.

The woman told officers that she was shot at Bel Air Road and Erdman Ave.

At the second shooting, officers were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Milton Avenue for a reported shooting. They say they searched the scene for victims, suspects, and witnesses when they were sent to investigate a shooting victim who walked in a nearby hospital.

Officials say that at the hospital they saw a 26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.