Police investigating South Carey Street double shooting

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in West Baltimore.

On Friday, at a little after 11:50 a.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the unit block of South Carey Street because of a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a 26 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and a 24 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, back and arm.

Medics transported both victims to an area hospital, where the 26 year old is in critical condition and the 24 year old is listed as non-life threatening.

Preliminary investigating revealed that both men were shot in the unit block of South Carey Street. However, the 24 year old ran to the 1300 block of Hollins Street, which is where officers located him.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to either contact them at (410) 396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.