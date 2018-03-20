Baltimore City detectives are investigating shooting on Emerson Street

WMAR Staff
1:50 PM, Mar 20, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives are investigating an Emerson Street shooting.

On Tuesday, at a little after 9 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers arrived at the 2500 block of Emerson Street for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, the officers located a 17-year-old man that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2012 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top