BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives are investigating an Emerson Street shooting.

On Tuesday, at a little after 9 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers arrived at the 2500 block of Emerson Street for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, the officers located a 17-year-old man that was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2012 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.