Police investigating multiple shootings within hours in Baltimore, 1 deadly

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating four shootings that happened within eight hours between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The first shooting was just after 5:00 p.m. at Broadway and E. Eager Street. Officers saw a man discharge his gun and chased after him, but were unable to arrest him. They did discover a loaded .45 caliber handgun that the suspect had used.

Shortly after, officers responded to a shooting at the same location. A man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting was at 9:10 p.m. after police responded to the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. When they got to the scene they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot to the leg. The woman told detectives she was inside a corner store, walked out, heard gunshots, realized she had been shot and went back into the store. She did not see the shooter.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

The next shooting happened only 15 minutes later on the 100 block of Highland Avenue. Officers found a 44-year-old man who was shot in his right thigh. He was taken to the hospital where officials say he is in serious condition.

The last shooting was 12:35 Saturday morning in the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue. Officers found a 45-year-old man in the driver's seat of a Hyundai Elantra with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics pronounced the man dead, and homicide detectives are investigating the murder.