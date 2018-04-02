Police investigating double shooting

WMAR Staff
5:49 PM, Apr 2, 2018
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting.

Officers initially responded to the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, no victims were located.

A short time later two victims walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Detectives are currently at a crime scene at the intersection of Woodbrook Avenue and Bryant Avenue. 

Officials say the homicide unit has assumed control of the investigation due to at least one of the victims, being in critical condition.

