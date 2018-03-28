Police arrest suspect responsible for Jamily's Market shooting

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives have identified, arrested and charged the man that was responsible for the shooting that took place on March 20 at Jamily’s Market in the 300 block of South Calhoun Street.

Detectives obtained and released surveillance footage from the store with the intent of gathering information about the suspect’s identity. Citywide Shooting detectives eventually identified a suspect and acquired an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Southwest District officers responded to a burglary call in the 900 block of Griffis Avenue and ended up encountering the suspect, 30-year-old Eric Ensey, of the 10000 block of Red Lion Road, White Marsh.

Officers arrested Ensey and transported him to Central Booking Intake Facility.

Ensey was denied bail and will be held until his trial. He has also been charged with first degree attempted murder, second degree attempted murder as well as related robbery and weapon violations.

The clerk that Ensey shot is still in critical condition.