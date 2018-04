BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A car stop resulted in an arrest and the seizure of two stolen handguns.

On Tuesday, Northwest officers conducted a car stop in the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue. The driver, Devin Scott, 25, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and he was also in possession of three loaded guns, two of which were reported stolen from Baltimore County.

The guns were seized and he was transferred to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was formally charged.