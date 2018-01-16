Officers involved in 7-Eleven shootout, suspects on the run

WMAR Staff
6:35 AM, Jan 16, 2018
Police are searching for two men after they were involved in a shootout outside of a downtown 7-Eleven, both men are armed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are searching for two people after a robbery and shooting in downtown Baltimore overnight.

According to police, the two men with guns were robbing the 7-Eleven in the 300 block North Charles Street just after 1:00 Tuesday morning. When officers got to the store, the suspects started to shoot at them. 

The officers then reportedly returned fire, but the men were able to run away in opposite directions. No officers were injured during the shooting, and officials say they are unsure if the suspects were hit.

ABC2 crews on the scene reported they saw as many as 40 shell casings on the surrounding streets. 

Police are now checking hospitals in the area for anyone who may have recently arrived with gunshot wounds. 

The first suspect as described as a tall black male wearing a mask, a dark coat. The second suspect is a shorter black male wearing all black clothing, with a white scarf tied around his face.

