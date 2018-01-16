Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:39AM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Officers involved in 7-Eleven shootout, suspects on the run
WMAR Staff
6:35 AM, Jan 16, 2018
46 mins ago
Share Article
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are searching for two people after a robbery and shooting in downtown Baltimore overnight.
According to police, the two men with guns were robbing the 7-Eleven in the 300 block North Charles Street just after 1:00 Tuesday morning. When officers got to the store, the suspects started to shoot at them.
The officers then reportedly returned fire, but the men were able to run away in opposite directions. No officers were injured during the shooting, and officials say they are unsure if the suspects were hit.
ABC2 crews on the scene reported they saw as many as 40 shell casings on the surrounding streets.