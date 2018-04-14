BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating two shootings that they believed happened at the same location.

On Friday, at around 7:50 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers arrived at the 3200 block of Phelps Lane because of a report of a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 28 year old man that was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he's in critical condition.

However, during this investigation, Central District officers responded to a call for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon their arrival, officers found a 27 year old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Investigators believe that both victims were shot while in the 3200 block of Phelps Lane.

Citywide Shooting Detectives are asking anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at (410) 396-2221 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.