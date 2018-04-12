Missing man's body pulled from the water

Baltimore (WMAR) -

Baltimore city police confirm that the body of Gokhan Oztas was pulled from the water near the Broadway Pier in Fells Point.

Oztas was last seen attempting to flee police after an altercation in the 700 block of South Broadway.

When confronted by police , Oztas took off running through the 1600 block of Thames Street, where he slipped through a pass-way leading to the water.

No further information is available at this time.