Missing 22-year-old found dead in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police has reported that missing 22-year-old Omaire Muntaz Akmal was found dead in Essex, Maryland.

Update: Omaire Akmal has been located in Essex, Maryland. Akmal was deceased when he was found by police. Our Missing Persons Unit will assist the Baltimore County Police Department with their death investigation. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 16, 2018

Police was searching for Akmal who was last seen on Monday in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. They say family and friends told them that they were concerned for his well being.

Omaire was described as 5'2" and 120lbs and was expected to have been driving a 2007 gray G35 Infinity car.

Baltimore County Police will be investigating the incident.