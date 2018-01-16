Missing 22-year-old found dead in Essex

WMAR Staff
5:44 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Picture of 22-year-old Omaire Muntaz Akmal. (Courtesy: Baltimore City Police)

ESSEX, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police has reported that missing 22-year-old Omaire Muntaz Akmal was found dead in Essex, Maryland.

Police was searching for Akmal who was last seen on Monday in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. They say family and friends told them that they were concerned for his well being.

Omaire was described as 5'2" and 120lbs and was expected to have been driving a 2007 gray G35 Infinity car.

Baltimore County Police will be investigating the incident.

