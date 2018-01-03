Men arrested after police find marijuana, guns on them

James Andrews (left), Antoine Tates (right) Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Two men were arrested after police found marijuana and guns on them while walking in Baltimore. 

Police say they were conducting a narcotics investigation near the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. While investigating, officers found two men who they found suspicious. 

Police stopped the men and found two guns and 36 bags of marijuana on them. 

19-year-old James Andrews and 20-year-old Antoine Tates were arrested. Andrews was charged with gun and narcotics violations, and Tates was charged with only handgun violations. 

