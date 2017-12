BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Mayor Catherine Pugh is holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday to remember the lives lost to violence in 2017.

The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore. In addition to prayers, the event will have a musical performance by The Voice's Davon Fleming, as well as messages of inspiration by faith leaders.

Pugh also specifically invited families of those who lost their lives in Baltimore this year.