Appeals judges say Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, entitled to new trial
WMAR Staff
1:32 PM, Mar 29, 2018
14 mins ago
Share Article
(WMAR) - Adnan Syed, the subject of the groundbreaking true crime podcast Serial, has been granted to a new trial by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Thursday.
Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate, Hae Min Lee.
1999- Woodlawn HS student Hae Min Lee murdered
2000- Ex-boyfriend #adnansyed convicted of killing her, sentenced to life
Feb 2016- post-conviction hearing
June 2016- Syed conviction vacated .. state of MD appealed
Today- decision on appeal posted here:https://t.co/z1tlAyzfXF
According to the documents released, Syed got his new trial based on cell phone evidence, not a failure to contact a potential alibi witness. The Judge ruled that Syed's lawyer should have talked to Asia McClain, but doing so may not have changed verdict from guilty to not guilty.
"It is our opinion that, if McClain’s testimony had been presented to the jury, it would have “alter[ed]the entire evidentiary picture because her testimony would have placed Syed at The Woodlawn Public Library at the time the State claimed that Syed murdered Hae ... Such testimony would have directly contradicted the State’s theory of when Syed had the opportunity and did murder Hae"