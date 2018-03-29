Appeals judges say Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, entitled to new trial

(WMAR) - Adnan Syed, the subject of the groundbreaking true crime podcast Serial, has been granted to a new trial by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Thursday.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate, Hae Min Lee.

1999- Woodlawn HS student Hae Min Lee murdered

2000- Ex-boyfriend #adnansyed convicted of killing her, sentenced to life

Feb 2016- post-conviction hearing

June 2016- Syed conviction vacated .. state of MD appealed

Today- decision on appeal posted here:

On Thursday, the appeals judges confirmed the defenses claim of an ineffective counsel.

#Adnan is extremely appreciative of support. He's been in prison nearly 20 years now. Hae Min Lee murdered in 1999

According to the documents released, Syed got his new trial based on cell phone evidence, not a failure to contact a potential alibi witness. The Judge ruled that Syed's lawyer should have talked to Asia McClain, but doing so may not have changed verdict from guilty to not guilty.