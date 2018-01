BALTIMORE - Early Tuesday morning Baltimore Police arrested a man with a loaded handgun in Northwest Baltimore.

Police stopped a car driven by 25-year-old Dearnta Battle around 2:40 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near West Northern Parkway. As they approached the car, they saw a handgun sitting on the passenger seat.

Battle was arrested and officers recovered a loaded 9mm pistol.

Battle is charged with several handgun violations and is being held at Central Booking.