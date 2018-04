BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday after police found a loaded gun in his car.

Officers pulled over 25-year-old Ranair Pratcher in the 1400 block of North Fulton Ave due to a traffic violation.

The officer interviewed Pratcher and then arrested him for having a loaded handgun in the car. He was then taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and was charged with handgun violations.