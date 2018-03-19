Man who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint, sentenced to 10 years behind bars

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man who pled guilty to robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier, finds out his fate.

United States District Judge Richard D. Bennet Monday sentenced 21-year-old Idialyon Helm to 10 years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

In his plea agreement, Helm acknowledged robbing the postal worker at gunpoint on December 29, 2016 in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Additionally, Helm confessed to a December 25, 2016 armed robbery of a man outside a Caton Avenue convenience store, and an attempted armed robbery of a female at a Bel Air Road M&T Bank ATM.

The case was prosecuted by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Stephen M. Schenning.