BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man wanted for murdering a man inside a barbershop is behind bars.

Baltimore Police arrested 29-year-old Sammie Carroll on March 13, for the murder of Andreas Tamaris, age 47.

On February 19, officers responded to a shooting at His & Her Perfection Barbershop located in the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found Tamaris, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

While surveying the crime scene, detectives were notified of a 20-year-old man who walked into an area Patient First with a gunshot wound to the hand. Shortly thereafter, Investigators received additional information regarding Sammie Carroll seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds at Johns Hopkins.

Through the course of their investigation, police were able to determine two gunmen entered the barber shop and began shooting. One of the gunman was positively identified as Carroll.

He now faces first degree murder charges and has been denied bail.