Upon arrival, police found Tamaris, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. He later died at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.
While surveying the crime scene, detectives were notified of a 20-year-old man who walked into an area Patient First with a gunshot wound to the hand. Shortly thereafter, Investigators received additional information regarding Sammie Carroll seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds at Johns Hopkins.
Through the course of their investigation, police were able to determine two gunmen entered the barber shop and began shooting. One of the gunman was positively identified as Carroll.
He now faces first degree murder charges and has been denied bail.